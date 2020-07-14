JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $175.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.53.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $142.04 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $8,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

