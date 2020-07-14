JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,760,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.