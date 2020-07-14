JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.75. 13,335,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,049,440. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

