JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $158.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.22.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $136.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.