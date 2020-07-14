Joint Ventures Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $29,301.32 and $889.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.01960104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00081995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117821 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

