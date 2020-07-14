Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

