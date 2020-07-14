Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 6th Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

