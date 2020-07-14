Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.