Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE:O opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

