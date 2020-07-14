JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,550 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2,462.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 686,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,341,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 478,019 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.