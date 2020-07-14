JMP Securities Begins Coverage on D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

DHI opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. D. R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

