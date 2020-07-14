JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $576.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $603.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.