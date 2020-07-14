JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

