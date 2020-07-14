Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Express’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $93.56 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 364,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.