Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

EL stock opened at $189.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.