Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 196,932 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,756,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

