Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.35.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $76.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.