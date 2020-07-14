Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

CFR stock opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

In other news, Director Graham M. Weston bought 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

