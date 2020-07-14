Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

SBNY stock opened at $105.74 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

