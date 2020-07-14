Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASB. Cfra reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

ASB opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $62,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $5,543,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 290,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.