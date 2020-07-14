Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.94.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $248.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.43. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 66,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 221.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 127,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

