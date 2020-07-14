Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DSV AS/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DSV AS/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $63.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.19. DSV AS/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

