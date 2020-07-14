Jefferies Financial Group Comments on WD-40’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $196.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.