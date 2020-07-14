Jefferies Financial Group Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

