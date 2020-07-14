Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $84.08 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,102.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.60 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 0.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

