Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Elevate Credit Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Elevate Credit in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.29 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 3.26. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 4,586.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 81,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $105,379.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

