Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alphabet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $9.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock opened at $1,511.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,440.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,363.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,052.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

