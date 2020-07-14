Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

VICI stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.17.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in VICI Properties by 105.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.