Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after buying an additional 121,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

