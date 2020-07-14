Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

BBBY stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $3,294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

