Jefferies Financial Group Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $295.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $283.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.42.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $299.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,447,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.