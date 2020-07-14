Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

SNV stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,216,000 after acquiring an additional 107,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,271 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.