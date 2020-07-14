Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

In other news, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 87,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,149 shares of company stock worth $2,144,222 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 44.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.