Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.80). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of COF stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

