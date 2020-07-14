Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

NTRS stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

