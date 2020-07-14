James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHX opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.