James Hambro & Partners Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,555.61.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,512.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,442.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

