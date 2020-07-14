Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.99 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.