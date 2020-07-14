J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBHT opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $130.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.35.

In other news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,590. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

