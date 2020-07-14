iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,674,000 after purchasing an additional 398,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,915,000 after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $139.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,818,105. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

