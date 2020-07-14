iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iRobot stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $73,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $5,858,186. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

