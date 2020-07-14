Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth $3,764,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,962. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.