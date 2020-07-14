IQE (LON:IQE) Lowered to Equal weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 79.60 ($0.98).
Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 46.42 ($0.57) on Monday. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.30 ($0.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $369.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.91.
About IQE
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.
