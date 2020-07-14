IQE (LON:IQE) Lowered to Equal weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 79.60 ($0.98).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 46.42 ($0.57) on Monday. IQE has a 12-month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.30 ($0.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $369.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.91.

IQE (LON:IQE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.86) (($0.01)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQE will post 400 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.