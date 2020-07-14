IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.11 or 0.04905959 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054995 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033554 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

