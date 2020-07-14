Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,033 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the typical volume of 347 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

BZH stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 23,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,780. The company has a current ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

