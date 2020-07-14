Investment House LLC Sells 490 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

