Investment House LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $311.31 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

