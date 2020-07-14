Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $140.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

