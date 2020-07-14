Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $625.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $580.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $571.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after acquiring an additional 640,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

