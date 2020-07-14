Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

